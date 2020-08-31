Image Source : TWITTER/@VIKIRTI Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law confesses to being biased: Will obviously have bias in support

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has been actively putting forward his opinion about the death case through Twitter as well as his blogs. On Monday, he admitted that he was being biased in his last post and said that he cannot help it as Sushant was no 'ordinary film actor.' He confessed that he 'will obviously have a bias in the support.' He wrote, "The last blog I wrote received a lot of positive response. However, an extremely small minority complained about bias in my writing. I am writing a quick response to that."

He added, "I have made this clear that I was not in the loop completely as far as happenings with Sushant is concerned for the last one year, except for some details. So, I am also learning new facts everyday. But if I have to form an opinion based on the facts, I will obviously have bias in the support of my wife’s family and bias against the prime accused. I will obviously follow the line of thinking in my father-in-law’s FIR. Most of the facts out now have already confirmed my bias to be correct."

Vishal further said that he is allowed to be biased as the case involves his family members, He said, "No matter how much objectivity I can claim, there will be some bias in my writing and I should be allowed that. The man who passed away was my children’s uncle, my wife’s brother and someone whom I have known for over 22 years, not a random Film Actor that I should stay unbiased."

"Let me have my biases while the investigation is ongoing. And I trust the investigative agencies to bring out the truth and confirm my biases to be correct to the full degree. Satyameva Jayate!" he added.

Vishal is married to Sushant's elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Shweta has been most active among the late actor's family members on social media demanding justice for her brother who was allegedly found hanging at his Bandra flat on June 14. The family has accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetting suicide and for giving her poison.

