Sunny Leone thanks family for making her birthday special, says 'Hold your loved ones close to you'

Sunny Leone recently celebrated her birthday. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, on Friday shared that her children Nisha, Asher, Noah, and husband Daniel Weber outdid themselves in making her feel special on her birthday, which was on May 13. "So thankful to all the love put into making me feel special on my birthday. We make due with the resources around us but Nisha, Asher, Noah and @dirrty99 out did themselves. Beyond touched. You can have all the things in the world but without family you are nothing," she wrote on Instagram.

"I love you all so so much! God bless and stay safe everyone! Hold your loved ones close to you and protect each other at all costs!! It's our job as parents to protect our family and feed our family. Stay indoors and wear a mask!!" she concluded the post.

On Sunny's 40th birthday, Danil Weber took to Instagram to share then-and-now pictures of the actress, featuring a cute little Sunny and the grown up beautiful lady. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Thank you for being you !!!! Happy Birthday baby !!! You deserve everything in life !!! You are an inspiration!!! I love you."

Recently, Sunny has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in the city. "We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead. I'm delighted to join hands with PETA India again -- this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need," Sunny said. The meals consist of daal and rice or 'khichdi' and often fruit.

On the professional front, Sunny was currently shooting of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller "Shero" before COVID-19 induced lockdoen guidelines. She had recently shot for the reality TV show "MTV Splitsvilla." Also, the beautiful actress is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show "Anamika", which is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

