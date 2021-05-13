Sunny Leone's Birthday: Hubby Daniel Weber posts awwdorable 'Then-and-Now' picture of diva

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DANIEL WEBER Daniel Weber's cutest birthday wish for Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone is celebrating her birthday today. The actress, who turned a year older, has been receiving a lot of love from her fans around. Amid many wishes, a special post arrived from husband Danil Weber. On her 40th birthday, he took to Instagram to share then-and-now pictures of the actress, featuring a cute little Sunny and the grown up beautiful lady. Sharing the post, he captioned it, "Thank you for being you !!!! Happy Birthday baby !!! You deserve everything in life !!! You are an inspiration!!! I love you."

Since morning, social media have been flooded with sweet wishes and messages for the actress. Responding to the same, Sunny took to her Instagram handle to pen a note of gratitude of her fans. She thanked them for their lovely wishes and urged them to stay amid the second wave of deadly Coronavirus.

''Thank you everyone for all your amazing bday wishes. My wish for all of you is to stay safe, be strong, wear a mask and please let’s spread love not hate!! God Bless you all!'' Sunny wrote.

Recently, Sunny has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in the city. "We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead. I'm delighted to join hands with PETA India again -- this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need," Sunny said. The meals consist of daal and rice or 'khichdi' and often fruit.

Sunny even urged everyone to fight Covid-19, saying it is time to get vaccinated. She posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen a blue lace leotard paired with a tan jacket, smiling at the camera. "Let's take the fight to #covid_19. It's time to get Vaccinated!! Vaccinate yourself and your loved ones to give everyone especially the Frontline warriors a fighting chance against the pandemic!!" Sunny wrote alongside the image.

Meanwhile, Sunny was currently shooting of her upcoming film, the psychological thriller "Shero" before COVID-19 induced lockdoen guidelines. She had recently shot for the reality TV show "MTV Splitsvilla." Also, the beautiful actress is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show "Anamika", which is billed as a 'gun-fu' action thriller and is directed by Vikram Bhatt.

Also Read: Sunny Leone urges fans to get vaccinated, says 'Let's take the fight to Covid-19'