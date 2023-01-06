Friday, January 06, 2023
     
  Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay | VIDEO

Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp comes out as gay | VIDEO

In a TikTok, the Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp revealed that he identifies as gay. Take a look.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 06, 2023 7:16 IST
Noah Schnapp
Image Source : TWITTER/STRANGERTHINGSFANS Noah Schnapp

'Stranger Things' actor Noah Schnapp, known for playing the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on the Netflix show, has come out as gay. In a video posted to his TikTok account, the 18-year-old actor wrote, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know'” — over Schnapp lip-syncing to an audio clip from a different TikTok of someone saying, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

"I guess I'm more similar to Will than I thought," Schnapp wrote in the video's caption, referencing Will's sexuality on 'Stranger Things'. Throughout the show's run, Will's sexuality has been a question, specifically when Mike told his friend in the heat of an argument, "It's not my fault you don't like girls." But Schnapp had always deflected questions about the character’s identity, noting instead that the character was still “up to the audience’s participation.”

In July, following the debut of the final two episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things, Schnapp confirmed to Variety for the first time that Will Byers is gay and in love with his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard). During Season four, volume two episode, Will even takes an emotional moment to profess his love to Mike but pretends he's speaking from Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) point of view, not his own. 

Netflix and the Duffers have announced that Season 5 of horror myster “Stranger Things” will conclude the show, but there is no confirmation yet when production will begin on the season.

