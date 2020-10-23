Sonu Sood honoured with life-size statue at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, actor reacts

Image Source : TWITTER/@SALAFSHAHZAD Sonu Sood's life-size statue at Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata

Just after earning the title 'Messiah of Migrants' for helping thousands of migrant workers reach their hometown amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a Durga puja committee in Kolkata has decided to install a life-size statue of the bollywood actor Sonu Sood in its pandal to honour his service to the labourers during the pandemic.

According to Hindustan Times, a member of the puja committee said that they have decided to use the plight of the migrant workers as the theme for the puja this year as they had struggled a lot during the lockdown.

As the celebrations for the Durga Puja are gearing up in West Bengal with colourful lights and big pandals, fans spotted a life-size statue of Sonu Sood at the Keshtopur Prafulla Kanan Durga Puja in Kolkata.

In the pictures, Sood's status depicted him helping migrants return to their homes safely during the nationwide lockdown. The actor was seen dressed in a blue T-shirt, jeans and sunglasses, as he guided the migrant workers for their journeys.

Sonu Sood was termed as a ‘real hero’ as he started arranging buses to help migrant workers and others reach their cities and hometown during the lockdown. Later, he also helped people travel through trains and flights.

Reacting to the statue, Sonu Sood said that this was his biggest award ever, taking to the twitter, he wrote "My biggest award ever."

My biggest award ever 🙏 https://t.co/4hOUeVh2wN — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 21, 2020

In September, Sood was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Earlier, a pictures from another pandal, which replaced the idol of Goddess Durga with that of a female migrant worker carrying her children, went viral on social media. The idol was made by Pallab Bhowmick.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage