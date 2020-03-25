Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor misses mother Sunita Kapoor on birthday, sends heartfelt message amid quarantine

In wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja went into self-quarantine in Delhi after returning from London. Sonam Kapoor is one actress who wears her heart on her sleeves and dares to have a point of view. Rightly termed as the fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam is a total family girl when it comes to her personal life. The actress, who is close to both of her parents, took to her Instagram handle to wish her mother Sunita Kapoor on her birthday today. She posted a picture of herself with her 'mama' where both can be seen dressed in black with wide smiles on their faces.

"Happy happy birthday my mama. I miss you so so much. I wish I was there while you cut your cake and I wish I could get your hugs. I love you and I’ll see you soon", the Zoya factor actress wrote.

Recently, the actress shared a throwback photo with dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor, expressing that she misses them in the period of self-isolation.

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja returned to the country on March 18 and have isolated themselves at their home in Delhi.

Sonam Kapoor has been spreading awareness and information on her social media accounts to fight the Coronavirus scare in India. She even came out in support of Air India employees after they released a statement for being 'ostracised'. Recently, Air India shared how its crew, that travelled to various parts of the world to evacuate stranded Indians, were being ostracized by residents and ‘vigilantes.’

These are the people who brought as back home safely. What’s wrong with people. https://t.co/hMblR2vmGp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 23, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page