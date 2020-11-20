Sonakshi Sinha gets a floor redesigned for herself inside family bungalow Ramayan | Check video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ASLISONA Sonakshi Sinha gets a floor redesigned for herself inside family bungalow Ramayan

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has got an entire floor redesigned for herself in her family house Ramayan. The diva, who calls herself a 'homebody,' shared that she is thrilled with her new place and would like to spend all her time there rather than being somewhere else. Interior designer and art director Rupin Suchak took to Instagram to share a video of the actress expressing her joy about the new place and complimenting him for understanding her vision. The actress claims that she loves spending time at home and now, she has a place that she can call her own.

In the video, Sonakshi says, "Even though I've always had my own place, I never really really had a place that I can call my own, a place that really reflected me, my sensibilities, my aesthetics, my vibe, the place I wanted to spend hours endlessly like I have to need to go somewhere, I am a complete homebody. Now that Rupin has given my place a complete make over, there is no other place I would rather be. It's just so beautiful and just so well lit, it got my favorite colors, its exactly the vibe that I always wanted"

Talking about redesigning Sonakshi's house, Rupin said, "The foundation of the space is minimalistic and clean. Airy palettes through rich textures and geometric shapes, where every piece of furniture is a statement piece. Sonakshi’s artistic instincts have been carefully extended as an element of design in the entire space. It’s a beautiful, super cosy space with an accommodating vibe."

Recently, Sonakshi took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from her Force 2 days as the film clocked four years. She posted a picture where she is seen dressed in black, standing with her back against a wall. "From the shoot of #Force2. Clicked but never posted. Until now. Not sure why. #throwbackthursday," Sonakshi captioned the video. In another post, she wrote, "Been 4 years since this amazing film that i am so proud to be a part of! Definitely one of the best working experiences for me, Plus KK was quite badass so win win! Thanks team #FORCE2 cant wait to work with you’ll again!!"

The 2016 action thriller directed by Abhinay Deo also stars John Abraham and Tahir Raj Bhasin. It is a sequel to the 2011 film, Force.

Sonakshi will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn. The period drama looks back at the story of 300 women of Madhapar village in Gujarat's Kutch district, who played a pivotal role in helping India win the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

