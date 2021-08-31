Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Shooting of Taapsee Pannu's psychological thriller 'Blurr' completed

The makers of Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Blurr' have finished shooting the film in Nainital. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the psychological thriller is about a girl who's caught up in unavoidable circumstances. Opening up about his experience of helming 'Blurr', Ajay said, "Shooting at real locations like Nainital Lake, Mall Road and other tourist spots can be difficult especially with the overcrowding. We would shoot late at night right into the wee hours of the morning. But it was a completely gratifying experience for all of us. Nainital made for the ideal spot bringing equal parts beauty and mystery to the film."

Taapsee, who has starred in thrillers like 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Badla', among others, had earlier revealed that 'Blurr' will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. Written by Pawan Sony and Ajay Bahl and bankrolled by Zee Studios, Taapsee Pannu's Outsider Films and Echelon Productions', 'Blurr' also stars Gulshan Devaiah.

Earlier, Gulshan and Taapsee shared pictures on social media from their first day of the shoot. The latter shared a photo of her on Instagram reading the film's script and hinted that her character will be named Gayatri. In the picture, she can also be seen wearing a stylish Bvlgari watch along with a black top, matching trousers and a multicolored long jacket. She captioned her post as, "Shubh Aarambh! Let's do this Gayatri! #Blurr #Day1".

On the professional front, Taapsee was last seen in 'Haseen Dillruba'. It is a Netflix film directed by Vinil Mathew. Actors Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are also a part of the mystery thriller, which released on July 2. The film focuses on the love triangle between Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan. It is written by Kanika Dhillon.

Apart from this, she will next be seen in sports dramas 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Rashmi Rocket'. She also has an impressive line-up of films that include, 'Looop Lapeta' and the sci-fi thriller titled 'Dobaaraa' directed by Anurag Kashyap.

