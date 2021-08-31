Rajkummar Rao turns 37: Gets special birthday wish from lady love Patralekhaa and other celebs

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PATRALEKHAA/ AYUSHMANN Rajkummar Rao turns 37: Receives gets birthday wish from lady love Patralekhaa and other celebs

Actor Rajkummar Rao is celebrating his 37th birthday on Tuesday. On the special occasion, Rajkummar's girlfriend and actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt post for him. "Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You know what you mean to me. I always wish that you outdo yourself in every character that you play because I know that's what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you. Baki baatein Instagram par nahi ghar par," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Patralekhaa posted a picture, wherein the two look adorable as they pose for a loved-up click against the backdrop of pink Bougainvillea trees. Reacting to the post, Rajkummar commented, "I love you".

Many other celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonam Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and others from the Indian film industry wished the 'Trapped' star on his birthday.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who shared screen space with Rajkummar in 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', posted a sweet wish for the latter. "Happy birthday Rajkummar Rao. Phaadta chalo re," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Anil Kapoor, who was seen with the birthday boy in Fanney Khan, wrote, "Happy Birthday, @rajkummar_rao!! Wishing you a year filled with smile and success."

Kriti Sanon, who was seen with Rajkummar in Bareilly Ki Barfi, wished him with a sweet photo. "Stay the amazing genuine person you are! Wish you all the happiness and success always (sic)," Kriti Sanon captioned the post.

Sonam Kapoor, who co-starred with Rajkummar Rao in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', shared a photo from the movie's promotions. "Happy happy birthday Raj. Here's hoping your next trip around the sun has a lot of happiness and love in store for you! Big hug," she captioned the image.

Anushka Sharma posted a photo of the actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Rajkummar! Wishing you love and light always."

