Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha mimics father Raj Kundra's singing, watch hilarious video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha mimics father Raj Kundra's singing

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha is a little ball of cuteness. The actress welcomed her little bundle of joy on February 15th through surrogacy. In November, she shared the first photos of her daughter and broke the internet. Fans wait to have more sneak peek into Shilpa's life with her daughter. As we ring in the New Year 2021, Shilpa Shetty took to her Instagram to share an adorable video of Samisha and said that the little munchkin believes in worrying less and singing more.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video in which Samisha can be seen trying to mimic her father singing. As Raj Kundra sings, Samisha tries to copy him which makes everyone laugh. The actress wrote, "Worry less, Sing more... Says Samisha Shetty Kundra

@rajkundra9 you should stop singing, Happy New year Instafam." Check out the hilarious video here-

Shilpa Shetty had surprised her fans when she announced that she and her husband Raj Kundra welcomed daughter Samisha through surrogacy. Talking about the same, she told Pinkvilla, "After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an autoimmune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue."

She added, "We had been trying for a second child for five years. Then, I was so irritated and we decided to try the surrogacy route. I had signed Nikamma and had committed my dates to Hungama when I got the news that in February, we were going to be parents again. We cleared our work schedules for the whole month."

On Thursday, Shilpa Shetty expressed her gratitude as she took a glance at the last sunset of the year. She shared a picture of herself posing with the red and pinkish sky as she gazed at the sunset. She went on to share that she wants to end the day on a "calm note" reflecting on the year gone by "Looking at the last sunset of the year with Gratitude! Want to end this day on a calm note... reflecting on the year that has gone by, reminding us of some important life lessons that we'd forgotten along the way," the 45-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

The 'Dus' actor went on to advise fans to spend a few minutes with themselves absorbing the good and letting go of the past on the last day of the year. She added, "Today spend a few minutes with yourself in silence, absorbing all the good in and letting go of the past and negativity. Here's looking forward to a wonderful 2021; believing that everything happens for the best. Also hoping and praying that the new year is kind to all of us."

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be making her comeback on the big screen with Nikamma and Hungama 2.