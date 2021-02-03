Shehnaaz Gill new post with Badshah leave fans guessing if they collaborating for music video

Image Source : TWITTER/SHEHNAAZ GILL Shehnaaz Gill adds new picture with Badshah in her Kashmir workation diaries

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has her WORK MODE on and is giving back to back hit numbers. She has recently completed shooting for the music video of Shreya Ghoshal’s romantic song. Her fans always know how to trace the hint of her upcoming projects. And, now the reports are coming in that she has united with rapper Badshah for a music video. Shehnaaz has shared some pictures from Kashmir which soon went viral and netizens started guessing if the 'popular singer has a music video with Badshah'

Reportedly, the duo has started shooting for their next song in Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to his social media, Badshah shared a beautiful picture with Shehnaaz as she leans on him. The rapper captioned it as ‘Ye ladki pagal hai @shehnaazgill.”

On the other hand, Shehnaaz tweeted the same photo, and wrote "Coming Soon.........@Its_Badshah."

Fans can't stop gushing over this and started trending 'Shehnaaz X Badshah'. Reportedly, the song will be a typical Badshah number and the music video is expected to release by month-end.

Apart from this, Shehnaaz will be seen in a song alongside Sidharth Shukla. The song will be sung by Shreya Ghoshal. This will be Sidharth–Shehnaaz‘s third collaboration after 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. On a related note, #BhulaDunga100M trended on Twitter, as Shehnaaz and Sidharth starrer music video was getting closer to scaling 100M views on Youtube. They teamed up together for their first music video together Bhula Dunga post-Bigg Boss 13 on March 24, 2020.

The music video is loved and continue to track massive views on Youtube. The song was crooned by Darshan Rawal. Bhula Dunga is a love ballad, portraying a romantic tale of happiness and sorrow.