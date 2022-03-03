Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHEHNAAZGILL Can you recognize this Bigg Boss diva from her throwback childhood picture?

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has turned quite active on her social media handles after remaining absent from the limelight after Sidharth Shukla's death. A few days back, one of her childhood photos with family went viral on the internet and now the Punjabi singer-actress has treated everyone with a throwback picture. Shared on Twitter, it captured Sana wearing a white blouse underneath a blue denim midi skirt. Alongside the post, she wrote in the caption, "When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !!" As soon as the same was posted, fans went gaga and started commenting as to how adorable she looked in her childhood.

A person wrote, "Shehnaaz,just want to tell you that I love you with all my heart. And you are the most wonderful person to ever exist and you know that. Ily." Another person who seemed to be a student commented, "A fan who seemed to be a student wrote, “Haaye mene aise time pe phone liya I was studying n maan kiya dusra chap chalu karne se phele dhek lu ? Caught u on time ? chalo abhi bye kal fir boards hai."

Have a look at Shehnaaz's tweet here:

A few days back, her family picture spread on the internet like fire. In the same, Shehnaaz could be seen looking adorable while sitting on her father's lap in a turtleneck blue sweater and denim. Sporting short hair, Shehnaaz is flashing her million-dollar smile. Meanwhile her brother Shehbaz Badesha is seen seated on his mother's lap.

See the reactions of fans that followed on the micro-blogging website:

Shehnaaz is slowly and steadily returning back to her work front. She recently collaborated with Shilpa Shetty for a fun video on her song 'Boring Day.' Shilpa shared the video with a caption, "Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better."

Meanwhile, she was last seen in the film 'Honsla Rakh' that even featured Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.