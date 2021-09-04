Sharmaji Namkeen: Riddhima Kapoor shares FIRST poster of Rishi Kapoor's final film, Alia Bhatt says,'Miss You'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/FARHAN AKHTAR Sharmaji Namkeen: Riddhima Kapoor shares FIRST poster of Rishi Kapoor's final film on his birthday

On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Farhan Akhtar released the first look of Rishi Kapoor from his last film titled Sharmaji Namkeen. Sharing the first look poster, they wrote, "We are proud to present, the poster of a very special film- Sharmaji Namkeen, starring one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry whose inimitable work and sparkling career we will cherish forever, Mr. Rishi Kapoor. As a mark of love, respect and remembrance of him and as a gift to his millions of fans, here is the first look of his final film. "

They also expressed gratitude to Paresh Rawal to step into the shoes of Rishi Kapoor to complete the movie. The caption read further, “A big thank you to Mr. Paresh Rawal, who completed the film by agreeing to take the sensitive step of portraying the same character played by Rishi-ji. Produced by Excel Entertainment and Macguffin Pictures, directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, this film is a light-hearted coming-of-age story of a lovable 60-year-old-man.”

Farhan also shared another poster featuring Paresh Rawal.

Bollywood actress and Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt shared the poster on her Instagram story, she added, 'Miss You'.

To mark Rishi's second birth anniversary, Riddhima penned a heartfelt note and shared a throwback picture with her father. She wrote, "Hi Papa… We celebrate you everyday! We miss you & we love you! Heaven’s brightest shining star! Happy birthday! Love you to the stars & beyond …. Always …forever Mushk"

For those unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was 67. Prior to his demise, Rishi was in New York for his treatment with his wife. The couple got married on January 22, 1980, and share two children together, Riddhima and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.