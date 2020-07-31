Shahid Kapoor wishes Preeti aka Kiara Advani birthday in Kabir Singh style: Tujhe Kabhi Koi Touch Na Kare

It's Preeti aka Kiara Advani's birthday today. The actress has proved her mettle in acting with not just her Bollywood career but also some of her OTT releases. Her career in the industry began with Fugly and ever since there has been no looking back. With a lot of hit movies in her kitty like MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Good Newwz, etc. But the one film that made her a household name was Kabir Singh in which she was seen playing the role of Preeti opposite Kabir, which was played by actor Shahid Kapoor. And therefore how can he stay behind in wishing her on her special day. Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared a perfect birthday wish for Kiara inspired by dialogue from their hit film that read: Kabhi Tujhe Koi Touch Na Kare.
Shahid on his Instagram story shared a screenshot from the film's scene and wrote alongside, "Happy Birthday Pretiiiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani Kabir's wish for you ke kabhi tujhe koi touch na kare." Have a look:
Kiara's character, Preeti in the movie Kabir Singh was criticized by people. After the super success of the film, the actress penned down a heartfelt note stating, "Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me.But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.. "
Talking about Shahid, she wrote, "Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film."
Next up, Kiara is gearing up for Laxmmi Bomb, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.
