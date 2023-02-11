Shah Rukh Khan feels torn between Pathaan & DDLJ: 'This competition is killing me'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAHRUKHKHAN Shah Rukh Khan feels torn between Pathaan & DDLJ

Shah Rukh Khan's 1995 cult classic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge has ruled every heart. The film never fails to reinstill a feeling of love. To celebrate Valentine's Week, the evergreen romance film has been re-released in theatres for an entire week. The film arrives at a time when Pathaan, the highest-grossing Hindi film, is already in theatres. While both are his blockbuster flicks, SRK has now responded to their simultaneous screening.

On Sunday, Yash Raj Films took to their official Twitter handle and wrote that DDLJ and Pathaan, two blockbusters from different eras, are currently running in theaters. The tweet read: "Blockbusters of 2 eras - #DDLJ and #Pathaan are here! This Valentine’s week, witness the grandness in cinemas near you!"

King Khan replied to it stating, "Arre yaar itni mushkil se action hero bana….and you guys are bringing back Raj…uff!! This competition is killing me!!!! I am going to see #Pathaan…Raj toh ghar ka hai."

Meanwhile, speaking of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's action film is showing no signs to slow down at ticket windows even after two weeks of release. Pathaan got off to a blistering start and collected over Rs 300 crore in the first week. It recently surpassed Rs 800 crore-mark globally and is still going strong at the box office. Now, its collections are growing at a steady pace. Despite the reduced rate of ticket prices in the national multiplex chains, the fans are turning up to watch the movie in large numbers. Pathaan has also become the all-time highest-grossing film in Hindi worldwide and is now all set to enter the Rs 500-crore club at the domestic box office.

