Splitsvilla X4 finale: Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir crowned as winners

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HAMIDBARKZI Splitsvilla X4 finale: Hamid and Soundous win the show

Splitsvilla X4 finale: Hamid Barkzi and Soundous Moufakir battled the ups and downs of emotions, love, and loyalty to emerge as the ultimate king and queen. Hamid-Soundous triumphed in a nail-biting match against finalist pairs Justin-Sakshi and Kashish-Akashlina. Along with this treasured title, the duo got Rs. 10 lakh as a cash prize.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the couple opened up about their victory. Soundous Moufakir said, "I am extremely happy to win MTV Splitsvilla X4 with Hamid. He is a great companion and an extremely supportive person. Given how challenging the season was, I am super proud of us for sticking together and proving the worth of our connection. Also, since there were two different villas, putting up our A-game individually was also essential this season. It’s been such a spectacular season and I’m definitely going to cherish this win."

Winning moment:

Hamid said, "The feeling of winning MTV Splitsvilla 14 is amazing after a month's hard work and it was totally worth it. I am very happy and proud of myself and Soundous. I really enjoyed the journey and this is the second show that I have won."

He further said, "My journey was very smooth and I enjoyed it to be very honest. It was a different experience altogether, I made new friends and met Soundous Moufakir. I still remember the whole villa was against us and still, we made it to the finale and we won the show. As soon as we met, we were not vibing but when we started performing challenges together, we realised that we are very strong together. People thought that I was just listening to Soundous but that wasn't the case. We used to discuss and then make decisions and I couldn't have done this journey with anyone else."

Also read: Rubina Dilaik's shocking photos of swollen face have fans concerned; actress says 'I am frustated'

Also read: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 to star Urvashi Rautela? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News