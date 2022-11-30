Shah Rukh Khan announces wrap-up of Dunki, shares heartfelt video from Saudi Arabia | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ISRKZBELIEVER Shah Rukh Khan shares heartfelt video from Saudi Arabia

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan shared a heart-melting video thanking the cast and crew members of his upcoming film 'Dunki' after completing the schedule in Saudi Arabia. Taking to his Instagram handle, King Khan posted a video from the shoot location and extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi Arabia Ministry of Culture for making it possible to shoot at their locations. He also thanked the film’s team for making it a successful project.

Sharing the video, Shah Rukh added to the caption of the post, “A very big Shukran to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture, the team and all who made this shoot schedule of#Dunki so smooth…” Reacting to the actor’s sweet gesture, a fan wrote in the comment section, “You just made my day.” “Dunki giving classic masterpiece vibe already,” added another person. Many fans also praised Shah Rukh’s look in the video. A person said, “Yahi look permanent rakh lo Khan sahab MashAllah se bohat handsome lag rahe ho (Make this your permanent look. You look too handsome).”

In the video, Shah Rukh appeared in a black coat while also sporting black sunglasses to match with his attire. He appeared to be in the middle of the Arabian desert. He said, “There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi.” He further thanked director Rajkumar Hirani along with the entire cast and crew members involved in the making of 'Dunki'. He added that it was ‘lovely’ shooting the movie and further thanked the government for letting them film at the ‘spectacular locations’ of their country.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and the director. We will also see Taapsee Pannu opposite Shah Rukh in the movie. Earlier, the film’s team was seen filming in London. Besides this, the charm of Bollywood is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming action thriller, 'Pathaan', which is slated to release on 26th January 2023. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will also be seen sharing the screen with the SRK.

Watch Pathaan's teaser here:

Also Read: Ayushamann Khurrana recreates iconic Phool Aur Kaante Scene, pays homage to 'OG action hero' Ajay Devgn

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani starrer Yodha to release on THIS date | Deets inside

Latest Entertainment News