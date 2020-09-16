Sanjay Dutt flies to Dubai with wife Maanayata to be with his kids, gets special surprise on flight

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DUTTSANJAY Sanjay Dutt flies to Dubai with wife Maanayata to be with his kids

Actor Sanjay Dutt has flown to Dubai on Tuesday morning with his wife Maanayata Dutt to be with his kids Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was undergoing treatment for his lung cancer in Mumbai and has already taken the first chemotherapy sessions. Before starting the next session, the actor shot for his upcoming film Shamshera for two days, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. Now, he reportedly wants to spend some quality time with his family. A report in TOI revealed, "Sanjay is doing well, and is expected back home in just a week or 10 days. He wanted to see his twins, who are still in Dubai. They’re attending their classes from there."

While on the flight to Dubai, Sanjay Dutt received a sweet surprise from the crew. Maanayata shared a picture on his Instagram which showed a cup of coffee with Sanjay’s face on it as latte art. She shared another selfie with Dutt and wrote, "Enroute life."

A few days ago, Maanayata lauded Sanjay Dutt's spirit of battling the disease with a brave heart. Sharing a handsome picture of the Sadak 2 actor, she wrote, "Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke....kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke!! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!! #inspiration #courage #strength #love #grace #positivity #dutts #challenging Yet #beautifullife #thankyougod"

Last month, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness and discomfort. He discharged after two days and informed his fans that he is taking a short break from work. "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon," he tweeted.

Soon after, wife Maanayata also released a statement regarding the actor's health. She said, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju’s speedy recovery. We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass. However, it is my heartfelt request to Sanju’s fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have. Let us use this opportunity to spread light and positivity"

