Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares stunning pictures in pink swimsuit, says 'you enjoy it or endure...'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is an avid social media user and is often seen sharing beautiful pictures and videos of herself with her fans. The actress decided to set social media on fire with her latest pictures. The 'Family Man' actress looked stunning in a pink swimsuit as she posed opposite the breathtakingly gorgeous Athirappilly Waterfalls in Kerala. Ever since her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she preaches the importance of freedom, peace and tranquillity. Posting a series of photos, Samantha shared a motivational quote.

In the pictures, Samantha seems to have enjoyed her nature visit to the exotic location, as she even sat down in the middle of the beautiful waterfall, to meditate. Sharing a short video of herself meditating, Samantha quoting Sadguru's words, said: "Meditation is a means to realise the inner beauty of your existence".

As the actress shared the other pictures from the visit, she captioned them, "Life. You enjoy it or endure it as it comes and goes, as it ebbs and flows."

Well, with her interesting social media activities, Samantha has managed to become the talk of the town. Recently, she grooved to Tamil's most famous 'Arabic Kuthu' song, the first single from Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's upcoming movie 'Beast.' Samantha shared an Instagram Reel and wrote "Just another late night flight a NOT!! Rhythm for tonight be #HalamithiHabibo. This song is beyond lit #BeastA@anirudhofficial."

Earlier, Samantha's trip to the West of England had the actress learn some serious skiing skills, as she was spotted happily falling down and rising up, in the process of learning.

On the work front, Samantha will soon join the next schedule of shooting for her upcoming movie 'Yashoda', which will also have Varalaxmi Sharathkumar in a lead role. Billed as a woman-oriented movie, the film is directed by Hari and Harish. Other projects starring Samantha are currently under pre-production works, while her epic saga 'Shakunthalam' will have a release date soon.

