Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares hilarious video of herself falling during skiing in Switzerland | WATCH

Thursday, January 27, 2022
     
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who seems to be having a whale of a time in Switzerland, where she is on a holiday now, has put out another post on how she learnt skiing. In the hilarious video shared on her Instagram handle, the actress can be seen falling 'a 100 times' while skiing.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 27, 2022 18:40 IST
Highlights

  • Samantha put out a video of her skiing on the icy slopes of Verbier, Switzerland
  • The actress also gave a shout out to her trainer
  • Ever since Samanth's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she has been going to various places

Actress Samantha, who seems to be having a whale of a time in Switzerland, where she is on a holiday now, has put out another post on how she learnt skiing. On Instagram, the actress, who impressed fans and followers a few days ago by putting out a video of her skiing on the icy slopes of Verbier, Switzerland, on Thursday said: "I began my skiing journey with toddlers on a bunny slope.Very humbling!

"Fell a 100 times. Got up each time. The thought of quitting crossed my mind multiple times but boy am I glad, I pushed through. In the time and effort it took for graduating from bunny slopes to completing a Red run, I found something truly special. It's been exhilarating & daunting in the best way imaginable."

The actress, while giving a shout out to her trainer, also made a point by hashtagging the phrases, 'Just The Beginning' and 'Never Felt More Alive'. Have a look at the video here:

Ever since Samanth's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she has been going to various places like-- Goa, Rishikesh and Dubai.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen performing on the sizzling track 'Oo Antava' from the blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.

 

