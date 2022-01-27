Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SAMANTHARUTHPRABHU Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares hilarious video of herself falling during skiing in Switzerland | WATCH

Highlights Samantha put out a video of her skiing on the icy slopes of Verbier, Switzerland

The actress also gave a shout out to her trainer

Ever since Samanth's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she has been going to various places

Actress Samantha, who seems to be having a whale of a time in Switzerland, where she is on a holiday now, has put out another post on how she learnt skiing. On Instagram, the actress, who impressed fans and followers a few days ago by putting out a video of her skiing on the icy slopes of Verbier, Switzerland, on Thursday said: "I began my skiing journey with toddlers on a bunny slope.Very humbling!

"Fell a 100 times. Got up each time. The thought of quitting crossed my mind multiple times but boy am I glad, I pushed through. In the time and effort it took for graduating from bunny slopes to completing a Red run, I found something truly special. It's been exhilarating & daunting in the best way imaginable."

The actress, while giving a shout out to her trainer, also made a point by hashtagging the phrases, 'Just The Beginning' and 'Never Felt More Alive'. Have a look at the video here:

Ever since Samanth's divorce from Naga Chaitanya, she has been going to various places like-- Goa, Rishikesh and Dubai.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she was last seen performing on the sizzling track 'Oo Antava' from the blockbuster film 'Pushpa: The Rise' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna.