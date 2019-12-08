Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina (In Pic)

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the picture with a caption that read, "Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady".

New Delhi Updated on: December 08, 2019 23:54 IST
Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met the honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina at the inauguration of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) The actor, who will soon be seen in Dabangg 3, shared a picture of himself and Katrina posing with Sheikh Hasina on social media on Sunday which has now taken the internet by storm.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the picture with a caption that read, "Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady".

Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady . . . @katrinakaif

According to reports, Salman and Katrina gave live performances at the inauguration of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).

