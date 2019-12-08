Image Source : INSTAGRAM Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif meet Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina (In Pic)

Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif met the honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina at the inauguration of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) The actor, who will soon be seen in Dabangg 3, shared a picture of himself and Katrina posing with Sheikh Hasina on social media on Sunday which has now taken the internet by storm.

Taking to Instagram, Salman Khan shared the picture with a caption that read, "Katrina and I, with the Hon. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.. it was a pleasure and honour to have met such a beautiful lady".

According to reports, Salman and Katrina gave live performances at the inauguration of Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL).

