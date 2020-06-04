Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAJIDWAJIDOFFICIAL Legends don't die: Sajid Khan gets emotional, shares throwback video of brother Wajid singing in hospital

The Bollywood industry went into deep shock when the news of music composer Wajid Khan's death came. But the biggest void came in the life of brother Sajid Khan as the love the two brothers shared was known by all. Wajid took his last breath on May 31 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Traces of coronavirus were also found in his body. Many Bollywood celebrities mourned his death and now his brother too has shared a throwback video from the hospital in which he can be seen wearing hospital clothes and playing the piano on an app on his phone. Along with it, Sajid shared a heartbreaking post which will definitely bring tears in your eyes.

Sharing the video on the official Sajid-Wajid Instagram page, Sajid wrote, "Duniya chhut gayi, sab kuch chhuta , na tune kabhi music chodda,na music tujhe kabhi chodega. My brother is a legend and legends don’t die. I will always love you. Mere Khushi mein,meri duaaon mein, mere naam mein tu hamesha rahega."

Have a look:

The post by Sajid has been liked over 30000 times and the few comments from the fans read, "Wajid sir hmesha hmare dilo me rahe," "Can’t believe he’s no more. May Allah bless his soul. A great loss."

In another video that went viral, the music director was seen singing the popular song 'Hud Hud Dabangg' from Salman Khan's film Dabangg.

The music composer duo made their Bollywood debut with Salman Khan and Kajol's 1998 movie Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. They went on to collaborate with the superstar in his films such as Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Partner, Veer and Dabangg franchise.

Wajid has also crooned songs for Salman such as Mera Hi Jalwa and Fevicol Se. Wajid also did playback for Akshay in Chinta Ta Chita Chita from the film Rowdy Rathore. He served a mentor along with his brother Sajid in singing reality shows-Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. They also composed IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka, which was sung by Wajid.

The duo's last creation was Salman’s songs Pyaar Karona and Bhai Bhai.

