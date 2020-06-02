Image Source : FILE IMAGE Late Wajid Khan's mother Razina tests positive for coronavirus

The Bollywood industry went into deep shock when the news of singer-composer Wajid Khan's demise came. The 42-year-old singer of music director duo Sajid-Wajid died of a cardiac arrest at a Mumbai hospital on Monday. His brother confirmed that the composer had also tested positive for COVID-19. And the latest development state that his mother Razina, who was present at the same hospital to take care of her ailing son has also tested coronavirus positive. Playback singer Sonu Nigam, in his latest LIVE session on YouTube, informed fans about the saying that after contracting the infection, she is now undergoing treatment at the same hospital in Mumbai.

Sonu, during the session, stated Wajid and his mother Razina were in separate wards. The two could not even meet each other. Not just them even Sajid also could not meet his brother Wajid at the Surana Sethia Hospital.

Wajid was laid to rest at Versova cemetery on Monday afternoon with close friends and family members in attendance. "He was buried around 1 PM.

Because of the lockdown and COVID issue, only 20 people were allowed for the funeral. There was police security and barricades in place. Only close family, including brother Sajid and friends from the industry, were present," a source close to the musician told PTI.

After the news of his sudden demise spread, many Hindi film industry personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and others paid homage to the ever-smiling, talented music composer.

Sajid-Wajid made their Bollywood debut with Salman's 1998 movie 'Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya' and went on to work on actor's various films including Garv, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Partner, Veer and the popular Dabangg franchise. Wajid also did playback for Salman in chartbusters like 'Mera He Jalwa,' 'Fevicol Se' and for Akshay in 'Chinta Ta Chita Chita' from the film Rowdy Rathore, among others.

Wajid recently co-composed Salman's songs 'Pyaar Karona' and 'Bhai Bhai,' which the actor released on his YouTube channel amid lockdown.

-With PTI inputs

