Saif Ali Khan shoots at home while Kareena Kapoor can't stop pouting, watch video

After shooting for magazine cover, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan shot at home again. Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena posted a small clip of their in-house shoot. In the video, we can see Saif sitting on the couch while Kareena busy pouting. "When in doubt, pout it out. Shoot at home with the husband again," Kareena captioned the clip.

Currently, Kareena is expecting her second child with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. The couple shared the happy news earlier this month and thanked everyone for the love. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena,” a joint statement issued by them read.

This is Kareena’s second child and Saif’s fourth. He also has two children - Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan - from his previous marriage with Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the Oscar-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Aamir Khan will be seen in the titular role.

Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Aamir and Kareena’s onscreen reunion after several years. They were last seen together in Reema Kagti’s Talaash.

Kareena has also signed Karan Johar’s period epic Takht. Set in the Mughal era, the film will see her as Jahanara. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor.

