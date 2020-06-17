Saif Ali Khan's interview gets crashed by son Taimur once again | VIDEO

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAIMUR_CUTIEPIE Saif Ali Khan's interview gets crashed by son Taimur once again

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is spending quality time with his son Taimur Ali Khan during the lockdown. from spending romantic moments with wife Kareena in their garden to painting walls with Taimur, Saif has been indulging in various activities with his family. Also, he has been giving online interviews which are quite often being crashed by the little munchkin. Recently, Saif was in conversation with Anupama Chopra when the little Nawab of Pataudi made a guest appearance.

In the video, the cute little munchkin is seen crashing father Saif Ali Khan's interview and when called gorgeous, he retorts saying, "I am not gorgeous." To this Saif pacifies him telling that she's calling you handsome. to this Taimur adorable says, "thank you." Watch the video here-

After the sudden death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, Saif Ali Khan claimed that the industry doesn't think about anyone and all the love that has been pouring out now is absurd. Saif will be seen in a guest appearance in Sushant's last film Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra. The film as supposed to hit the screens in May but was pushed forward due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the experience of working with Sushant, Saif told TOI, "When I did my guest appearance in his 'Dil Bechara', I think he was quite happy with that. He was very nice to me and he said he wanted to come and have a drink and talk about various things, which never happened, which I feel bad about. Maybe I could have, you know, helped in some way or not… I don't know. But after working with him, I quite liked him because he was nice."

Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression from the last six months and was getting treatment at Hinduja hospital. Police have found medical prescriptions and medicines from his room.

