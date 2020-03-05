Thursday, March 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Rishi Kapoor lauds Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn responds

Rishi Kapoor lauds Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn responds

"Super congratulations to all concerned with “Tanhaji”. Sincere efforts and such passion in the making. Loved the film for its sheer magic. Ajay, Kajol,Saif, Om Raut, Bhushan, Krishan and the entire cast take a bow. Thank you all for a lovely film", Rishi Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 05, 2020 0:01 IST
Rishi Kapoor lauds Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn

Rishi Kapoor lauds Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn responds 

Rishi Kapoor recently took to Twitter to shower praise on Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The veteran actor said that he recently watched the historical action-drama film and loved it for its sheer magic. Rishi Kapoor also praised Tanhaji cast Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Neha Sharma, who played pivotal roles in the film.

"Super congratulations to all concerned with “Tanhaji”. Sincere efforts and such passion in the making. Loved the film for its sheer magic. Ajay, Kajol,Saif,Om Raut, Bhushan,Krishan and the entire cast take a bow. Thank you all for a lovely film", Rishi Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Ajay even responded to Rishi Kapoor's praise as he thanked him for his shout out to team Tanhaji.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut is the story of Maratha hero Tanhaji Malusare, essayed by Ajay, who was a trusted confidante and lieutenant of Chhatrapati Shivaji (Sharad Kelkar). The story showed his battle against the Mughal commander Udaybhan Rathod, played by Saif. Kajol, on the other hand, played Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare.

The film was made tax-free in many states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and soon became a huge blockbuster hit. It is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2020, with a total collection of around Rs 275 crore domestically and counting.

Tanhaji is also Ajay's 100th film. The actor is also the producer of the project.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News