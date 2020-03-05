Rishi Kapoor lauds Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ajay Devgn responds

Rishi Kapoor recently took to Twitter to shower praise on Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The veteran actor said that he recently watched the historical action-drama film and loved it for its sheer magic. Rishi Kapoor also praised Tanhaji cast Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Neha Sharma, who played pivotal roles in the film.

"Super congratulations to all concerned with “Tanhaji”. Sincere efforts and such passion in the making. Loved the film for its sheer magic. Ajay, Kajol,Saif,Om Raut, Bhushan,Krishan and the entire cast take a bow. Thank you all for a lovely film", Rishi Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Super congratulations to all concerned with “Tanhaji”. Sincere efforts and such passion in the making. Loved the film for its sheer magic. Ajay,Kajol,Saif,Om Raut, Bhushan,Krishan and the entire cast take a bow. Thank you all for a lovely film. pic.twitter.com/cL6KYvvkOW — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 4, 2020

Ajay even responded to Rishi Kapoor's praise as he thanked him for his shout out to team Tanhaji.

Thank you Sir for your praise. It’s humbling 🙏 https://t.co/N13hQxW9Jb — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 4, 2020

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, directed by Om Raut is the story of Maratha hero Tanhaji Malusare, essayed by Ajay, who was a trusted confidante and lieutenant of Chhatrapati Shivaji (Sharad Kelkar). The story showed his battle against the Mughal commander Udaybhan Rathod, played by Saif. Kajol, on the other hand, played Tanhaji's wife Savitribai Malusare.

The film was made tax-free in many states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra and soon became a huge blockbuster hit. It is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2020, with a total collection of around Rs 275 crore domestically and counting.

Tanhaji is also Ajay's 100th film. The actor is also the producer of the project.