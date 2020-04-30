RIP my strongest warrior: Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares heartfelt post for her father

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shares heartfelt post for her father

Actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last on Thursday at Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, a two year battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima. The actor had seen very close to his family and loved his daughter dearly. While Neetu and Ranbir were in Mumbai during Rishi Kapoor's last days, Riddhima was with her family in Delhi. Through a heartfelt post on Instagram, Riddhima on Thursday revealed that she used to connect with her father daily over video calls and used to talk to him.

Sharing a selfie with Rishi Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni penned down a heartfelt post for her father Rishi Kapoor. She wrote, "Papa I love you I will always love you - RIP my strongest warrior I will miss you everyday I will miss your FaceTime calls everyday! Until we meet again papa I love you - your Mushk forever"

After Delhi Police granted movement pass to Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima, she has left for Mumbai to be by her family during the last rites. She will be accompanied by husband Bharat Sahni and three more family members.

Rishi Kapoor's last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi on Thursday afternoon at 4 pm. The preparations for the funeral have been done and the family is waiting for Riddhima's arrival. Rishi Kapoor's family members and close friends Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Rajeev Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan among others are already present at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

