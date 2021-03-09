Richa Chadha shuts down troll who questioned women reservation, says 'You should be retracted into the womb'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RICHA CHADHA Richa Chadha shuts down troll who questioned women reservation

Bollywood's beautiful and bold actress Richa Chadha on Tuesday responded to a Twitter user who asked her 'why women need reservation'. Richa, who is an avid social media user, regularly shuts down trolls and is known for voicing her opinions on Twitter. Again, in a new Tweet, the actress raised her concern on women's reservation and shut down a troll, saying 'You should be retracted into the womb.'

The user wrote, "Why do women need reservation. Do Dey consider demslvs lesser than men?? Kindly win through your own merit (sic)."

Responding to him, Richa said "You should be retracted into the womb, with immediate effect. And then declined as a possibility."

Take a look:

Recently, Richa Chadha hailed journalist Priya Ramani's acquittal in MJ Akbar's criminal defamation case over allegations of sexual harassment. She wrote, "Hope Mr Burns spends the rest of his disgraced days in a radioactive den."

Meanwhile, Richa and Ali Fazal's announced their first project as producers. They will be working on "Girls Will Be Girls". The duo, who have worked together on "Fukrey" series, will produce the project through their newly-launched banner Pushing Buttons Studios.

Debutante filmmaker Shuchi Talati will direct the movie from her own script. Set in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town, the story is about 16-year-old Mira, whose sexy, rebellious coming-of-age is hijacked by her mother who never got to come-of-age.