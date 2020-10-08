Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RHEA CHAKRABORTY Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer shares actress "conducted yoga classes for inmates, lived like a commoner"

Rhea Chakraborty on Wednesday got bail in drugs probe in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The actress spent 28 days in Byculla jail and her lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed that she "conducted yoga classes for inmates and lived like a commoner." He shared that the actress held herself from breaking down and took care of herself while she was in judicial custody. Rhea was arrested on September 8-9 for her involvement in drugs by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NDPS court had extended her judicial custody twice.

Talking about her stay in jail, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told NDTV, "I personally went to a jail to see a client after so many years, because she was hounded, and I wanted to see the condition that she was in. I was fortunate to see that she was in good spirits. She looked after herself in the jail. She used to conduct yoga classes for herself and her jail inmates. She adjusted herself in the jail, because she could not get home food because of the pandemic, and she lived with the inmates as if she was a commoner. Being an army girl, she fought the conditions like a battle, and she is ready to face any person who is trying to accuse her and harm her interests."

He added, "The reason that she was hounded, was just because the family was after her. I don’t know for what reason, the family seems to be very vindictive as far as Rhea Chakraborty is concerned. I’ve been saying that the central agencies -- the CBI, the NCB, the ED -- have been hounding her only because she was the housewife or the live-in partner of this gentleman."

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted conditional bail of Rs 1 lakh to Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty. Justice S.V. Kotwal, who had completed the hearing in her bail application last week and kept his ruling in reserve, pronounced the order. The actress also has to submit her passport and inform the authorities before leaving the city since the investigation is still underway. Rhea will have to report at her nearest police station for the next 20 days daily.

In an unprecedented swoop to "uproot the Bollywood drug citadel", the NCB had made the sensational arrest of Rhea, Showik, drug peddlers and narcotics suppliers, and persons linked with the film industry during August-September in connection with the drugs angle which surfaced during the investigations of Sushant's death case.

The 18 others arrested till September-end are: Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda, Abbas Lakhani, Karan Arora, Zaid Vilatra, Abdul Basit Parihar, Kaizan Ebrahim, Anuj Keswani, Ankush Arenja, Kamarjeet Singh Anand, Sanket Patel, Sandeep Gupta, Aftab Ansari, Dwyane Fernandes, Suryadeep Malhotra, Chris Costa, Rahil Vishram and Kshitij R. Prasad.

