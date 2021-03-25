Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho? He trained Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIVOHAMOFFICIAL Remember Frankie Ramdayal from Kal Ho Naa Ho?

Kal Ho Na Ho is every 90s' kid's favorite film. While it managed to make you laugh and cry, the characters left an ever-lasting presence in the minds. One such character was Frankie Ramdayal, played by Dheepesh Bhatt that managed to grab attention even though it wasn't mainstream. In the film, he played the role of a DJ and the love interest of Sweetu aka Delnaaz Irani. Despite Deepesh had garnered eyeballs for his role, he chose to leave his acting career and turn to fitness training.

Dheepesh Bhatt is now a fitness trainer with a chiseled body and has already trained a number of Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ayushmann Khurrana and others. He started the first cross-fit gym in India -- Cross Fit Om Box. Interesting, he looks unrecognizable with his toned up body. The transformation has been drastic considering how lean he was in Kal Ho Na Ho. He also has several tattoos on his body and goes by the name Shivoham.

Among the Bollywood celebrities, superstar Aamir Khan has been one actor whose physical transformation has always left the fans amazed. Well, the actor trained under Dheepesh Bhatt. The fitness coach has shared pictures with Aamir on his Instagram and talking about training him for his film Talwar and then for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He wrote, "From training @_aamirkhan in Talaash to Lal Singh Chaddha, it was truly one beautiful journey "

On the personal front, Dheepesh is married to celebrity trainer Vrinda Mehta who co-founded the fitness brand, ShivFit, with him. Check out more pictures of him here-

