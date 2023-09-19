Rajinikanth gives honest review of Jailer, says 'it was average but it was..'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajinikanth reviews Jailer

Rajinikanth, whose latest action drama flick Jailer broke several box office records, reviewed the film at the recently held success party. The film also earned the legedary actor the title of the highest paid actor in Indian cinema, after the makers of the film handed happily shared the profit share of Rs 100 crore with him. Recently, the cast and the crew of Jailer celebrated the success of the film and as per a report by Galatta.com, Rajinikanth put out his views on the film, where according to him the film was 'average'.

Rajinikanth reveiws Jailer for the first time

As per the portal Galatta.com, Rajinikanth said, ''I watched the film first without the re-recording. I then asked Sembian sir and Kannan sir about their opinions on the film. Kannan was all praise. I told him, 'Nelson is your friend and you will obviously appreciate him.' I then asked Sembian and he said the film was average. But, the film before the re-recording was done, was average to me too. However, the manner in which Anirudh lifted the film was, 'My God'. He transformed Jailer almost like a bride-to-be after makeup. Superb.''

About the film Jailer

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. Rajinikanth's 169th film became a huge box office success despite releasing just a day ahead of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG 2. It not only garnered good reviews from the audience but also from the film critics.

Despite good box office figures, the film landed on Amazon Prime Video within a month of its theatrical release.

