Rajinikanth gets BMW X7, share of Jailer's profit from Sun Pictures head Kalanithi Maran

Superstar Rajnikanth's latest release Jailer is ruling the box office and has collected over 600 crore worldwide. The Tamil star commands immense respect and fascination among his fans across the globe. To celebrate the success of Jailer, Sun Pictures head Kalanithi Maran gifted a BMW car to superstar Rajinikanth and also a share of the profits. Sun Pictures took to social media to share a post where it showed that the head, Kalanithu Maran, gifted Rajinikanth a brand new BMW X7 and wrote in the caption, "#JailerSucessCelebrations continue! Superstar @rajinikanth was shown various car models and Mr Kalanithi Maran presented the key to a brand new BMW X7 which superstar chose".

Apart from this, Maran met Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden home in Chennai and handed over a cheque of undisclosed amount to Rajinikanth. As per details, the new X7, gifted to Rajinikanth is priced from Rs 1.22 crore to 1.25 crore. It's available in two variants: xDrive40i M Sport and XDrive40d M Sport.

Directed by Nelson, Jailer focuses on retired jailer Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vinayakan, Vasanth Ravi and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

