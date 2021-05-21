Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKA APTE Radhika Apte receives first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte on Friday informed that she has received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old actress took to her social media and shared the update with her fans. Radhika posted a picture of herself after getting vaccinated. Her latest Instagram entry featured the actress wearing a blue coloured face mask as she signalled a flexed arm-hand sign to the camera.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "JABBED #finally #vaccination."

The 'Pad Man' actress is the latest addition to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, among others.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte will be seen playing the role of an undercover agent in the upcoming film "Mrs.Undercover". The film marks the directorial debut of writer Anushree Mehta. The poster indicates the interesting dichotomous combination of an Indian housewife holding a gun.

The film also stars actor Sumeet Vyas alongside Radhika. Mehta is happy to direct the film for the first time with Radhika taking the lead as the character. "Mrs. Undercover" is produced by Ishan Saksena, Abir Sengupta, Sunil Shah, and Varun Bajaj.

Meanwhile, India registered a total of 2,60,31,991 new confirmed COVID-19 cases; 2,27,12,735 recoveries, 30,27,925 active cases and 2,91,331 deaths in last 24 hours in the country, as per the union health ministry data.