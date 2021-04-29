Priyanka Chopra Jonas sets up fundraiser to help country in COVID-19 crisis: 'India is bleeding'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has come forward to help India in times of COVID 19 crisis. The actress and her husband actor-singer Nick Jonas have set up a fundraiser to help India in times of the pandemic. Posting a video on Instagram, the actress urged to donate in their capacity to help the needy. A worried Priyanka in the video is heard saying, "Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.”

She continued, “We, as a global community, need to care. And I'll tell you why we need to care - because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, 'Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?' We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you.”

In the caption of the post, she also gave away the details of the fundraiser. The actress said and she and her husband have already donated and will continue to do so. She urged all to come forward and donate with all their heart. "I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference. Nearly 63 million people follow me on here, if even 100,000 of you donate $10, that’s $1 Million, and that’s huge. Your donation will go directly to healthcare physical infrastructure (including Covid care centres, Isolation centers, and oxygen generation plants), medical equipment, and vaccine support and mobilization," she mentions in the caption.

Before this, Priyanka also tweeted an appeal to the President of the United States (POTUS) and the US government to urgently share Covid-19 vaccines with India, and reactions to her tweet on social media have been mixed.

"My heart breaks. India is suffering from COVID19 & the US has ordered 550M more vaccines than needed @POTUS @WHCOS @SecBlinken @JakeSullivan46 Thx for sharing AstraZeneca worldwide, but the situation in my country is critical. Will you urgently share vaccines w/ India? #vaxlive," she posted.

