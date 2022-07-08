Priyanka Chopra is a doting mother in new photo with Malti Marie, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra on Friday treated her fans to a new photo with her daughter Malti Marie. The global star wished her BFF Tamanna Dutt on her birthday sharing how they have been best of friends for the past 22 years. For the birthday post, PeeCee chose a photo of them enjoying a day out in the sun with their kids. However, the actress did not reveal MM's face. Just like in the previous photos, she carefully placed a heart on her daughter's face to hide it.

"22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you @tam2cul #bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily," Priyanka captioned the photo. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who welcomed a daughter with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy this January often shares photos of her daughter. However, the actress makes sure that her face is not revealed in the photos. Either she puts an emoji on the newborn's face or posts a picture with Malti Marie's back to the camera.

On Father's Day this year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable photograph of her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie twinning in customised shoes. Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared the photograph of Nick standing with his back towards the camera, holding their little baby girl, who wore a wine coloured dress. Malti Marie is in white sports shoes with 'MM' written on them, Nick's shoes have 'MM's Dad' written on them.

Likewise, on Mother's Day she shared a post revealing that their daughter was hospitalised for over 100 days after her birth.

Similarly, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her daughter Malti Marie cradled in her mother Madhu Chopra's arms on the latter's birthday. The actress took to Instagram to wish her mother Madhu on her birthday. She posted a photograph with her mom where she can be seen holding Malti Marie in her arms. However, the face of Malti Marie has not been shown.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'. She is also a part of upcoming web series 'Citadel'.

Don't Miss These:

Adorable photos of Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan pampering Jeh

Did Ranbir Kapoor accidentally reveal his and Alia Bhatt's baby's gender? Here's what he said