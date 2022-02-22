Prayer meeting to be held for Bappi Lahiri in Juhu on February 23

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPI LAHIRI Late Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri passed away at 69

Veteran singer was admitted to Criticare Hospital in Mumbai’s Juhu area, where he breathed his last

Legendary singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who enthralled Hindi cinema lovers with his disco-infused tunes in the 80s and 90s, breathed his last on February 15. The 69-year-old died following multiple health issues at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu. The singer left an everlasting impression on his fans and friends. As the entire country has been mourning the loss of Bappi Da, his family has organised a prayer meeting on February 23, in his remembrance. They issued a public statement to announce the same.

"With profound grief and sorrow we share with you that on 15th February 2022 our beloved Shri Bappi Lahiri has left for his heavenly abode. A prayer meeting will be held on Wednesday 23rd February 2022. Time- 5:00 -7:00 pm.

Venue- ISKCON - Juhu, Hare Krishna Land, Sri Mukteshwar Devalaya Rd, Marg, Sainath Nagar, MHADA Colony, Juhu, Mumbai. Please join us to share our grief and pray for the departed pure soul. In Grief Lahiri Family," read the statement.

The last rites of the late music composer were held on February 17 as they were waiting for Bappi's son Bappa Lahiri to return from Los Angeles, USA. Lahiri died due to OSA- Obstructive Sleep. "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," said Dr Deepak Namjoshi, the director of CritiCare hospital.

Over the years, Lahiri had crafted the image of a pop icon—aided by his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck, his sunglasses and his inventive music in films like "Chalte Chalte", "Disco Dancer", "Namak Halaal" and "Sharaabi". Lahiri was known for his chartbusters like "I am a disco dancer", "Jimmy Jimmy", "Pag ghunghroo", "Intehan ho gayi", "Tamma Tamma Loge", "Yaar bina chain kahan re", "Aaj rapat jaaye to" and "Chalte Chalte", among others.

In the 2000s, Lahiri gave hits such as "Bambai Nagariya", "Ooh La La" and "Tune Maari Entriyaan".

