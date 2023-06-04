Prabhas celebrates KGF director Prashanth Neel's birthday on sets of 'Salaar' | Unseen photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Unseen photos of Prabhas from the sets of Salaar

South superstar Prabhas is currently busy bringing out one of the most anticipated film 'Salaar'. As the shooting for the same is taking place as scheduled, Prashanth Neel celebrated his birthday on the sets of his film with the cast and crew members. The maestro director, turns a year older today, on June 4 and his close friends from the industry are showering him with immense love and best wishes. Prabhas also gave a small surprise to the KGF director on the sets of their upcoming film Salaar.

Meanwhile, fresh pictures came from the sets 'Salaar' with actor Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, where the actor was seen celebrating the director's birthday on set with a delicious cake and in the presence of the crew. In some unseen pictures, the team of 'Salaar' and Prabhas hosted a small cake-cutting session on the director's birthday. Next, the makers of 'Salaar' also dropped a video wishing the filmmaker the best of year and also called him a madman transforming his scribbles into scripts that have transcended borders.

Salaar is one of the biggest and most-awaited films of 2023. It's one of the important projects that every actor and director is eyeing as it will see the biggest collaboration between the star of the Baahubali franchise- Prabhas and the director of KGF 1&2 - Prashanth Neel. Meanwhile, it is being said that Hombale Films' Salaar has been mounted on a very huge scale and has been budgeted at a whopping 400 crores approx. The team and technicians of KGF, who are also a part of Salaar, are leaving no stone unturned to make it a grand project.

Salaar marks Prabhas’ first collaboration with Prashanth Neel. Talking about why he chose Prabhas for the film, the director had told TOI, “I was drawn to his innocence. Prabhas exudes more innocence. Prabhas exudes more innocence compared to most other actors. To draw out this innocence and show it on screen will be fantastic.”

On the work front, Prabhas will soon be seen in Om Raut's 'Adipurush' co-starring Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The film will be released on June 16.

