Pooja Hegde's wish for Allu Arjun as he tests COVID positive has surprising Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo twist

Amid the devastating second wave of deadly COVID-19 gripping the country and surge in coronavirus cases many celebrities have been tested positive. Recently, actor Pooja Hegde, her co-star and actor Allu Arjun also tested positive for COVID-19. Allu Arjun took to social media on Wednesday to reveal the news. He wrote on Twitter, "I have tested positive for Covid. I have isolated myself. I request those who have come in contact with me to get tested. I request all my well wishers and fans not to worry as I am doing fine."

Both the actors have acted together in the 2020 hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Pooja took to social media to wish Allu Arjun a speedy recovery. Stating how Bantu seems to be keeping Amulya company while referring to their characters in ALVP, Pooja wrote, “Buntu seems to be giving Amulya company! Take care @alluarjun. Sending you some healing light and energy, you’ll be healthy in no time!” (sic)

Other celebs like Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Tej Konidela have also sent their recovery wishes for Allu Arjun.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo marked Pooja Hegde's second collaboration with both Arjun and Trivikram after DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018), respectively. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will soon gear up for the shooting of Thalapathy 65. She also has many other projects including Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam with Prabhas. She shot for Koratala Siva’s Acharya with Ram Charan, with Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal. Pooja will also soon be seen in Bommarillu Bhaskar’s Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, will resume Sukumar's Pushpa shoot post recovery from Coronavirus with Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

