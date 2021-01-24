Image Source : FILEIMAGE/INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVNFORALWAYS Pictures of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal wedding 'mandap' go viral on Internet. Seen yet?

The big fat Punjabi wedding of actor Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal is all set to take place today ie on January 24. While a lot of security is in place and the guests have been asked to follow the no-phone policy, many pictures have still gone viral on the internet. Soon after the glimpse from the Sangeet ceremony, various fan pages on Instagram have ow leaked images of the beautiful wedding mandap of the couple. The lovebirds, for the unversed, are getting married at a private resort in Alibaug. Even though a lot of secrecy is being maintained, but the photos of the mandap from inside the Mansion House are setting the internet on fire.

Shared by a fan page, the area has the backdrop of rani colour (dark pink) while the chairs and tables are coordinated in the same colour and arranged in a systematic manner. The mandap looks breathtaking and the seating arrangement is made in such a manner so that everyone gets to see the bride and the groom properly.

Have a look at the breath-taking mandap here:

Meanwhile, a veteran priest and his assistant were pictured getting down from a car with huge bags, probably carrying the items required to perform the wedding rituals. Even though the veteran priest folded his hands in a 'namaste' to the paparazzi clicking his photographs outside the gate, he did not answer their questions regarding the wedding details and time.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Pandit ji reaches Varun Dhawan and Natasha's wedding location

The Dhawans have blocked the entire resort facing the beach in Alibaug and are planning a grand yet restricted wedding ceremony. The wedding functions extending over three days began from January 22 with guests following the bio bubble protocol. The guests list includes immediate family members of the couple along with close friends and industry colleagues.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, Kunal Kohli and many others were spotted outside the location on Sunday making way for the big wedding.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Karan Johar for Varun & Natasha's wedding

Even decorators and staff members coming in with heavy packages were clicked. Two people carrying a quirky prompt reading 'Awkward but Enthusiastic Dancing' were spotted outside the venue. The decor item seems to be a glass prompt on which the text was written with purple radium ink.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Decorators outside the location

If reports of TOI are to be believed, Varun and Natasha will tie the knot "later in the evening post 4 pm."