Peep into Kangana Ranaut's 33rd birthday celebration at Manali, courtesy sister Rangoli Chandel

During the time when the country is quarantining to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus, Bollywood's 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut turned a year older on Monday, March 23. Her sister Rangoli Chandel shared pictures and videos of what the actress did on her 33rd birthday which she celebrated in Manali with her closed ones. She also conducted a kanya puja and also received a special hand-written letter gifted to her by her buaji (aunt).

Sharing a boomerang video on the microblogging site Twitter, Rangoli shared a glimpse of Kangana clinging glasses along with others. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Guess who baked that cake with limited ingredients? Truly yours P.S we all are staying inside the same house so technically we are all in it ( isolation) together."

Guess who baked that cake with limited ingredients?

Truly yours ...🤓

P.S we all are staying inside the same house so technically we are all in it ( isolation) together 🥰 pic.twitter.com/kg9llmpHkX — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

She also shared the special letter from the aunt and captioned the picture as, "Some more birthday surprises for Kangana, our Bua ji gifted Kangana Pahadi topi and sharing heartfelt note she wrote for Kangana, it made her cry. Thanks Everyone for making her day so special."

Some more birthday surprises for Kangana, our Bua ji gifted Kangana Pahadi topi and sharing heartfelt note she wrote for Kangana, it made her cry 😭😭😭❤️Thanks Everyone for making her day so special 🥰 pic.twitter.com/H9dnDN2oq5 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2020

She also shared pictures that show the actress celebrating her birthday with her parents and family by performing puja. She wrote: "Kangana performing janamdin pooja and Kanya pooja, our parents organised, this is how they always celebrated our birthdays, navagrah pooja followed by worshipping Maa Durga in the form of little girls."

Blessings and prayers for #KanganaRanaut as the actor conducts a Janamdin Pooja with family#HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut #HappyBirthdayKangana pic.twitter.com/gdELZ36wuK — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 23, 2020

Considering the fact that her birthday coincides with Shaheed Diwas, Kangana paid tribute to Indian freedom fighters by singing a song written by Kaifi Azmi. Thanking all her friends and fans who are constantly sending her birthday wishes, the actress said: "I am taking a moment to thank everyone for sending so much love on my birthday. But it is an important day in our history, as we know that three freedom fighters –- Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were Martyr today; I would like to sing a song written by veteran poet Kaifi Azmi."

And then she sang the song "Saans thamti gayi… ab tumhare hawale wataan sathio". She added: "How it must have been when our freedom fighters gave their lives in the name of the nation."

On the work front, Kangana's list of upcoming films include the J. Jayalalithaa biopic 'Thalaivi,' the action drama 'Dhaakad,' and 'Tejas' where she plays an Air Force pilot.