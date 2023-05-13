Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are now engaged; see first photos of the couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now engaged

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are FINALLY engaged. After days of speculations about their roka and wedding ceremonies, the couple has now announced that they have been engaged making it official. In the presence of their family members and close friends, the couple got rokafied in a lavish ceremony at Kapurthala House, Connaught Place, Delhi. Parineeti shared the photos and wrote, "Everything I prayed for .. I said yes!"

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha chose to wear ivory outfits for the engagement. While the actress wore a beautiful dress by Manish Malhotra, the AAP minister wore a matching outfit by his maternal uncle Pawan Sachdeva.

Parineeti's cousin sister and global star Priyanka Chopra arrived in Delhi on Saturday to attend the engagement. She wore a ruffle yellow saree for the ceremony and greeted the media looking absolutely gorgeous. Designer Manish Malhotra, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and others also attended the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's function began at 5 pm with Sukhmani Sahib path, followed by ardas. Engagement took place at 8 pm.

