Image Source : INSTAGRAM Paresh Rawal's son Aditya on acting debut with Bamfaad: My parents wanted me to chart my own path

Newcomer Aditya Rawal, son of veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, says his parents were understanding about his acting ambitions but wanted him to chart his own course in the industry. Aditya is making his acting debut with ZEE5 original film "Bamfaad". "It wasn't ever a case where we were looking for something to be launched with. It was never premeditated they let me choose my own path, I was charting my own path in life," Aditya told PTI in an interview.

"Bamfaad" was shot at the end of 2018 with utmost secrecy because both Aditya and director Ranjan Chandel were making their foray into films and they wanted to talk only after they had a complete project in their hands.

Aditya said he was more into sports and had played cricket and football, till he realised acting was his true calling.

In school, I was more into cricket, then I took up football, played for Mumbai and Maharashtra, I have been the captain of Mumbai University. Slowly my interest deviated from sports to theatre and acting and then came a time to make a decision, he said.

I grew up with my parents, who are into theatre and I remember sitting in the audience and watching them perform for the nth time. I did theatre in school and college. I was always around that world, he added.

Aditya said when he chose to get into films both his parents wanted him to make his own decisions.

"They supported me and were happy that I was getting into this profession. But it was made very clear to us that we make our own decisions and journey and be responsible towards it, we were told whatever we do we must enjoy our work.

"They said they are there to guide us. You need perseverance and strength to be in this field and he did warn us about it before I jumped into this profession.

Aditya, who has co-written Panipat and assisted Umesh Shukla on OMG Oh My God! said he did receive some acting offers before Bamfaad but nothing was as interesting as this.

Before he went to New York to study filmmaking, he had auditioned for a film but he didn't clear it. After coming back, casting director Taran Bajaj suggested that he audition for Bamfaad and this time it worked in his favour.

The film is set in a romantic volatile backdrop which will bring out an unusual yet raw and edgy love story on the screen.

Aditya, who is playing the male lead Nasir Jamal, said he is happy that he got the chance to enter the film industry with such a thrilling story.

When I read the script I found the role, the world very interesting, it was different from the world I grew up in. As an actor you want to discover or explore new worlds. I am glad in my first film I got the opportunity to show as many facets as possible as an actor. It is a happy accident that the film has all the ingredients from romance to action.

Aditya and Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame are paired as inter-faith lovers in Bamfaad, which is set in Allahabad.

Presented by Anurag Kashyap, Bamfaad will stream on ZEE5 from April 10.

The film is releasing amid the coronavirus pandemic. The newcomer, however, hopes that his film gives some comfort to the viewers.

"We have made this film with heart and soul and wanted it to reach as many people as possible. It is a very very difficult time and as artistes we can contribute something to it by entertaining and engaging viewers though our work is nowhere near as important to those who are in the medical field or in any essential service.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page