On World Sibling Day, look how Vicky Kaushal and brother Sunny redefine bromance

Brothers Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal are making the most of this quarantine period by bonding over food and photographs. The duo is ytreating their fans with various photos and videos in which they are seen teasing each other on several thing just like any other siblings. From trying hands on the omelet to cleaning fans, they have become each other's biggest entertainment. On World Siblings Day, let's have a look at their 'bromance' during the lockdown period.

Geeting Goofy

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal shared a photograph of himself lazing on a couch. Seeing the picture, his brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, was in the mood for banter, and Vicky saying their mother wanted them to do some dusting.

Vicky took to Instagram, where he shared a photograph of himself smiling at the camera while lying in what seems like a couch. He captioned the image with a couch and a potato emoji. But what caught the eye was Sunny's comment. "Uth ja!! Mummy bol rahi hai pankhe saaf ho gaye, ab dusting karni hai... (Get up! Mummy says the fans are clean, so get going with the dusting now)," Sunny commented.

Vicky, Sunny bonding over Omlette

After many failed attempts of flipping an omelette, actor Vicky Kaushal finally nailed it! Taking to Instagram, Vicky posted a video that shows him making an omelette and successfully flipping it on a pan. "Make way for the latest entrant in the elite club of #TheOmeletteFlippers ! #chotikhushiyaan," Vicky captioned the video.

On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal excelled at making the perfect omlette with the perfect flip. The video of him teaching Vicky how to do it went viral on teh internet.

It seems Vicky and Sunny are making the best use of the coronavirus lockdown as they are seen honing their skills in household chores.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in "Piku" maker Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh" next. The film is slated to release in January 2021 as of now. He will also be seen playing Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in a biographical drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, which is also slated to open next year.

(With IANS inputs)

