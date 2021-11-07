Netizens feel THIS scene from Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi was copied from Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BEINGHBK10 Stills from Ek Tha Tiger, Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi is roaring at the box office. The film has been receiving a warm response at the ticket window and has raked in over Rs 50 cr in two days. As the film gains popularity, netizens feel an action scene from the Akshay Kumar starrer was copied from Salman Khan's film Ek Tha Tiger. The Twitterati has also shared screenshots to make his point. In the two separate photos from their respective films, Akshay and Salman can be seen jumping from a roof. Sharing the film stills, the user wrote, "Akki Has Copied. Neck To Neck Action Sequence Stunts From #SalmanKhan 's Ek Tha Tiger In His Latest Release Sooryavanshi Movie."

Soon after the photos were shared, a number of users came in support of Akshay, saying it is a common frame and hence has not been copied. Whereas, many others were of the opinion that the scene has indeed been recreated from Salman Khan starrer. "Rooftop se kudna kab se copy ho gaya bhai," wrote a user. Whereas, another said, "It depends on director, right?Thinking face Its director vision first, n last. So, here..that "credit" goes to Mr. Shetty, undoubtedly n unfortune."

Meanwhile, the Rohit Shetty directorial released on Thursday. 'Sooryavanshi' marks the fourth installment of filmmaker Shetty's cop universe after 'Singham' franchise and 'Simmba'.

The film stars Akshay as Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi and also features Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff. The film revolves around Veer Sooryavanshi, the chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad and his team who join forces with inspector Sangram Bhalerao and DCP Bajirao Singham to stop a terrorist group planning to attack Mumbai.