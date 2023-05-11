Neena Gupta slams those who troll her for speaking Hindi: 'Khabardar...neecha samajhne lag jate h'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA GUPTA Neena Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who often shares videos of herself speaking in Hindi, has a great command over the language. However, she was trolled for speaking in her mother tongue. Now, the actress gave it back to those mocking her for speaking in the language. Neena took to Instagram and shared a video where she addressed trolls who criticise her and expressed her annoyance with people who use the Hindi medium term for her. The Uunchai actress also spoke about how proud she is of herself, and how she speaks, dresses or eats food.

Sharing a video of herself sitting in front of picturesque mountain view, Neena schooled trollers, saying "Humare desh mein na kuch terms hoti hai, jaise ‘Arey yeh toh TV actor hai’. Ek term hota hai ‘yeh toh Hindi-medium hai’, aur ek term hoti hai ‘Arey haath se kha rahi hai, chee! Churi-kaate se nahi kha rahi hai’. Mujhe bahot baar bolte hain ‘Hindi-medium hai’ kyunki main achi Hindi bolti hoon, kyunki yeh meri matrabhasha hai."

"Toh main yeh kehna chaah rahi hu ki isme hume kabhi sharam nahi karni chahiye. I am proud to be ‘Hindi-medium’. I am proud to eat and dress up the way I want to. And I am proud to be called a TV actor. Hum kayin baar gussa ho jate hai ki hume ‘Hindi-medium’ kaha, ya apne aap ko neecha samajhne lag jate hai. I am proud to be what I am, if I feel from inside that I am doing the right thing. Am I right?" she added. Dropping the video, she captioned, "Khabardar Hindi medium bola toh."

Soon after the video went viral, her fans lauded and agreed with her. One wrote, "Yes absolutely. I don’t understand these stars who want their children to act in Hindi films but always spoke to them in English at home. Why would they do that? You live in India, you want them to act in Hindi films, why would you not teach them the language?" Another said, “Spain talks in their language Spanish, Italy in Italian, France in French then why can’t Indians talk in Hindi.” A third comment read, "In today’s time everyone can speak English infact speaking fluent Hindi is rare. So if anything one should be proud to know Hindi and not so much pride in knowing English. This English fascination is all hangover of the British colonization in India."

On the professional front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway. She recently wrapped up filming for Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley. Currently, the actress is shooting for Metro In Dino.

ALSO READ: Masaba Gupta mourns Satish Kaushik’s demise; REVEALS he gave Neena Gupta 'the greatest gift'

Latest Entertainment News