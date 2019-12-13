Namit Das wraps Lucknow schedule of Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy'

A Suitable Boy features Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, and Namit Das

Actor Namit Das has wrapped up the Lucknow shoot of filmmaker Mira Nair's "A Suitable Boy" series. Namit, who has previously featured in films like "Sui Dhaaga" and "Pataakha", said the schedule was extremely special and he can't wait for the audience to watch the show. "All the projects I have been a part of, whether they are on film, television, theatre or web, have always been because my character and the overall storyline has enticed me. With 'A Suitable Boy', it was a given that I will do this.

"The story is so beautifully written. To work with Mira Nair is a thrilling experience. She is a visionary who brought this book to life. Working with actors like Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami and others, was a joy ride," the actor said in a statement on Friday.

Based on the 1993 book by Vikram Seth, the series revolves around spirited university student Lata, played by the debutante Tanya Maniktala, and her three suitors - Kabir, Haresh and Amit.

Produced by Lookout Point for the BBC, the drama is penned by British screenwriter Andrew Davies.

Described as a panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families, the story is set in the North India of 1951, the same time the country was carving out its own identity as an independent nation and was about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.