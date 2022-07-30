Naga Chaitanya's Laal Singh Chaddha character Balaraju Bodi a nod to his grandfather Nageswara Rao | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIRKHANPRODUCTIONS Naga Chaitanya with Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan

Naga Chaitanya will be making his Bollywood debut with a role in Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie is the remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. Aamir steps into the shoes of the title character in the film which spans many years while focussing on Laal and how he got involved in the major turning points of the country's history unknowingly. Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release in cinema halls on August 11 and is one of the highly anticipated Hindi films coming out this year.

Naga Chaitanya's Laal Singh Chaddha look a nod to his grandfather

Laal Singh Chaddha promotions have begun and the makers recently shared a BTS clip teasing Naga Chaitanya's role. The video gave a glimpse of the time Chay shot for the film Aamir and others in Kargil and other places. His role is that of an army man called Balaraju Bodipalem. Chay shared that while designing his look in the film, the team took references from his grandfather Nageswara Rao's old photographs. The thin moustache and the hairstyle have been kept similar to Nageswara Rao as revealed in the moments from the look test. Chay has also opted for dentures in his look for Laal Singh Chaddha. He called it the first time for him to play such a character.

Here's a picture from the time Chay shot for Laal Singh Chaddha's war scenes with Aamir.

Aamir Khan praises Naga Chaitanya

In the video shared on social media, Aamir Khan called Chay a thorough professional and also praised his dedication to the character and the role. Aamir said that he even called up Chay's father Nagarjuna and praised the latter and his wife for Chay's upbringing. In video testimonies, other crew members who worked on Chay's look in Laal Singh Chaddha praised the actor and called him a 'gentleman'. Director Advait Chandan shared that Chay's Hindi was better than any South Indian person he has come across and asked him to tone it down a bit. In clips that have made the cut in Laal Singh Chaddha, we can see Chay and Aamir's characters in some emotional and hilarious moments.

Laal Singh Chaddha details

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir in the titular character. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh. The film, which is an official remake of Forrest Gump, is set to debut in theatres on August 11, where it will clash with the Akshay Kumar-starrer Raksha Bandhan.

