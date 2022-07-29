Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, Liger: Movies set to pack a punch in August 2022

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV List of movies releasing in cinema halls in August 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan and Liger are some of the Indian film titles looking to set the box office on fire in August 2022. While there are clashes in release dates, all upcoming theatrical films are promising and may earn big bucks at the ticket window. Hollywood and regional cinema will also offer promising titles to the viewers. Let's take a look at the movies all set to hit the big screens in August that you may enjoy with your family and friends.

Bullet Train

Brad Pitt plays a retired assassin who returns to do the dirty work in the full-on actioner Bullet train. The film will release on August 4.

Sita Raman

Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur's Sita Raman will release on August 5 in cinema halls. DQ plays an army officer in it.

Bimbisara

The fantasy action movie Bimbisara, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, half-brother of Jr NTR, is set to hit the screens on August 5.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of Forrest Gump, will release on August 11. All eyes will be on its box office performance.

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar will bring his family drama Raksha Bandhan to the fans on August 11. It will clash with Laal Singh Chaddha.

Cobra

South star Vikram's upcoming film Cobra will arrive in cinema halls on August 11. The film features an ensemble cast including Srinidhi Shetty, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who is making his debut, Miya George, Roshan Mathew and others.

Yashoda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Telugu film Yashoda will make its debut in theatres countrywide on August 12. After the success of The Family Man, Samantha's appeal has grown in the eyes of Hindi film viewers.

Thiruchitrambalam

Actor Dhanush's Tamil-language movie Thiruchitrambalam will release in the theatres on August 18. The musical comedy drama film is written and directed by Mithran Jawahar, who previously collaborated with Dhanush for Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Kutty and Uthamaputhiran.

Dobaaraa

Anurag Kashyap's film Dobaaraa is scheduled to be released in theatres on August 19, the makers announced Thursday. Billed as an edgy thriller, the movie stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati.

Mike

Mike marks Bollywood star John Abraham's first Malayalam film as a producer, will be released in theatres on August 19.

Liger

Vijay Deverakonda stars as an MMA fighter in Liger. It is a pan-India film co-starring Ananya Panday and Ronit Roy. It also has a cameo role from Mike Tyson. The movie will release on August 25.

Thai Massage

Actors Gajraj Rao and Divyenndu Sharma-starrer Thai Massage will open in theatres countrywide on August 26. Thai Massage is set in Ujjain and Thailand and presents the heartwarming tale of a traditional man (Gajraj Rao) in the dusk of his life facing erectile dysfunction.

