Mrunal Thakur thankful to fans for donating PPE kits to hospital

Actress Mrunal Thakur has thanked her fans for their "kind support" they have made for personal protective equipment (PPE), which will be sent to Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Hospital in Beed, Maharashtra. Mrunal took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs of huge boxes carrying the PPE materials being prepared for the hospital.

A note on one of the cartons reads: "Donated from fans of Mrunal Thakur. Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Hospital, Beed."

Alongside the image, she wrote: "So happy that with your kind support this consignment of top grade PPE material leaves the factory today! Off to the Swami Ramanand Tirth Rural Hospital in Beed, Maharashtra couldn't have happened without your help."

The actress added: "We need to all help to keep our medical warriors safe on the frontline's of this battle! To help and contribute pls do connect at: www.tring.co.in/Mrunal-Thakur. #LetsDoThis."

On the acting front, Mrunal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in "Super 30", will be seen sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor in "Jersey" and Farhan Akhtar in "Toofaan".

