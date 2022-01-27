Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANZILAQAMAR_ Mouni Roy- Suraj Nambiar wedding: Actress stuns as a Bengali bride in ravishing red attire. See pics, videos

Actress Mouni Roy on Thursday (January 27) married longtime boyfriend Suraj Nambiar as per South Indian and Bengali traditions in Goa. She looked stunning during both ceremonies. For the Bengali wedding, Mouni picked a traditional red lehenga. She looked breathtakingly beautiful in bold red attire. Several pictures and videos from the wedding day surfaced on the internet. In one of the viral videos, Mouni can be seen performing a ritual in the mandap along with her husband.

Take a look:

Mouni can be seen wearing a red lehenga, adorned with golden embroidery. She also covered her head with a red dupatta. To complete her look, Mouni opted for heavy jewellery.

During her South Indian style wedding, Mouni chose to wear a traditional red-and-white saree. Suraj, on the other hand, wore a beige kurta and traditional white mundu. She took to her Instagram handle and shared some loved up pictures with her dear husband. The 'Naagin' actress alongside the pictures wrote in the caption, "I found him at last ..Hand in hand, blessed by family & friends , We re married!!!!!!!!!!! Need your love and blessings…27.01.22 Love, Suraj & Mouni."

Suraj while sharing glimpses of his wedding wrote, "27.01.2022 - Married my best friend and the love of my life. Feel like the luckiest man alive."

For those unversed, their wedding festivities began on January 26 with the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. The two got married as Malayali rituals this morning. Mouni belongs from Cooch Behar in West Bengal while Suraj who is a banker-businessman in Dubai hails from Bangaluru.